New beginning for Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store in Staunton after August flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, the Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store has mostly reopened after an August flood completely destroyed the restaurant and grocery store. Known by locals as The Store, it’s evolved to become the neighborhood grocery store.

A lot of things have changed since a flash flood ripped through Lewis Street the night of August 8. The water left a path of destruction and now, a path to recovery as well.

“Five feet of water in the building equated out to 179,000 gallons of water, and it was violent. It was a vortex inside,” said Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store owner John Matheny. “We had equipment that was bashed from one end of the store to the other.”

Matheny says they lost everything inside. About $300,000 in damage and not a dime from insurance to help. “We’re not in a flood plain so there is no flood insurance.”

Unexpected help came from the City, private organizations, and other businesses and churches, all offering financial help, physical support, materials, and hope.

“There’s no way I could have done this alone. There’s no way that my team could have done this,” said Matheny.

He says people he didn’t even know were coming into The Store to lend a hand. “Hundreds of people were here doing stuff, scrubbing, cleaning. They were taking stuff home to wash it, because we didn’t have hot water.”

For now, they’ve just opened the grocery, while the kitchen is largely untouched. " The only thing we’ve done is clear a path, so we can walk through there,” said Matheny.

In the meantime, Matheny is hoping to expand into offering some freshly prepared food. “To do grab-n-go sandwiches. I can do grab-n-go salads. I can do chicken salad, potato salad, that type of thing,” stated Matheny.

It’s a new beginning for the Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store. “The community built this store, so it’s up to me to give the community the type of store that they want now that we’ve opened the doors again,” said Matheny.

Matheny hopes to get the kitchen fully remodeled and functional by the time the farmer’s market reopens next spring. You can support the store on the Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store website.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.