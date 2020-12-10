Advertisement

Officials: Virginia man took Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan

A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. As the coronavirus surges to record levels in Nevada, the governor has implored residents to stay home. But Democrat Steve Sisolak has also encouraged out-of-state visitors, the lifeblood of Nevada's limping economy, to come to his state and spend money in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va (AP) — A Virginia man who authorities say used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement Scott Suber entered the plea in federal court Wednesday.

Court documents say Suber’s application for the loan fabricated the number of employees at his Virginia Beach-based business.

The statement says he also fabricated how much he had to pay in wages at Debris or Not Debris Property Preservation.

Prosecutors say he took a trip to Las Vegas after he got the money.

Suber could face up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced next year.

