Rockingham Supervisors hear MRRJ explansion plans

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Talks continued about the possibility of expanding Middle River Regional Jail because of overcrowding.

While MRRJ is in Augusta County, surrounding counties bought into the jail for more space, like Rockingham County did in 2015, but the need for more room has grown and county supervisors heard some possible options for the future of the jail.

They heard three expansion options by Moseley Architects, along with renovation plans for areas in the jail, including food services, mental health staffing facilities, visitation and intake rooms, and the magistrate office.

Option A, the most expensive and elaborate, would cost nearly $100 million. It would add room for 800 beds in an open, dormitory-style.

Stephen King, county administrator and MRRJ board member representing Rockingham County, said that Option A was not popular among himself and fellow MRRJ county members, Trish Davidson and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.

“Option B is similar in every way to Option A except the scope is smaller,” King said. “In this case, we’re going to build a smaller space that only handles 400 beds.”

Option B costs more than $58 million and would house minimum-security and work release inmates.

Option C would only allow 200 beds for work release inmates, and King said it would cost an estimated $40 million. He said a completely separate space would be built for work release inmates.

While overcrowding has been an issue at MRRJ for several years, King and MRRJ Superintendent Jeff Newton agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks at the jail have made it clear that more space is necessary to “meet the needs” of inmates.

Wednesday’s meeting was just a presentation about the jail’s future, so supervisors made no action on it.

