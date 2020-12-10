Staunton City Council to present 2021 Legislative Program at city council meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Council met on Thursday to discuss a number of topics and issues including bonuses for employees, the Greenways Plan and the 2021 Legislative Program.

The annual packet is sent to state government officials as a list of items that clarify what the city wants and does not want from the state.

“Things that we just like to see happen or things that we would not like to happen to us like additional mandates,” said Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

Beauregard said there are a number of new items in this year’s packet. These range from education to transportation to broadband expansion.

“We added language in here about the expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail and making sure that the state approves the funding for that. We have a new item about fully funding planning district commissions,” Beauregard explained.

To read the 2021 Legislative Program, click here.

Senator Emmett Hanger and Delegate John Avoli plan to attend Thursday’s meeting to participate in the discussion and answer any questions from the council.

To stream the city council meeting virtually, click here. To read the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, click here.

