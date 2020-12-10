Staunton continues construction on the Central Avenue Streetscape project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — It’s been eight years in the making, but the Central Avenue Streetscape project is finally underway to complete the uninterrupted path of brick sidewalk from Gypsy Hill Place to The Wharf.

“When it is time to do a project, it is time to do a project. While there are other things that we are doing at both the city and state level, it’s time for this project,” Director of Staunton Public Works, Jeff Johnston said.

The almost two-year-long project hopes to bring various improvements to the area including more traffic safety, 3,000 feet of linear brick sidewalk and 11 new brick crosswalks.

Johnston said pedestrian safety will also be greatly improved.

“With the clearer pathways, the better lighting and with a more cohesive streetscape that essentially runs historic brick sidewalks all the way from Gypsy Hill place down to the Wharf,” Johnston said.

The renovation is expected to cost $1.9 million with 85 percent of that coming from state and federal transportation funding.

As the next step of the Central Avenue Streetscape project, the portion of N Central Ave between Pump St & W Frederick St will be reduced to one lane, southbound only. This is anticipated to begin Wed afternoon, Dec 9. pic.twitter.com/f1wLkN5teG — City of Staunton (@StauntonCityVA) December 8, 2020

Johnston said though the next few years will cause temporary inconvenience for some it will be well worth it.

“But in the end, the increased safety and quite frankly the better esthetics those are going to last for a very very long time, much longer than even this long construction period,” the director explained.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022. For more information on the Central Avenue Streetscape project, click here.

