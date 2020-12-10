Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Gabbi Haskins

Gabbi Haskins is the WHSV student athlete of the week.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gabbi Haskins is a senior on Turner Ashby’s track team.

“She does everything with 110%,” her journalism teacher, Leslie Stevens, said.

“She works hard at what she does,” Turner Ashby indoor track coach Terry Anderson said. “She has a great desire to be successful. "

Haskins is entering her fourth year as a member of the track team.

“I love it a lot,” Haskins said. “It’s the best sport that I’ve been a part of.”

Along with running track, she holds a 4.1 GPA.

“She is focused and hard-working,” Stevens said. “She is a diligent student. She is very conscientious of her work, meticulous in everything she does. She’s very creative.”

Haskins, also a part of the school’s yearbook club, has grown since her freshman year

“It’s been nice to see her start as kind of mousy as a freshman and now they look to her as a leader,” Stevens said.

The selfless leadership Gabbi displays in the classroom with her peers is also the case out on the track with her team.

“She leads by example, greatly,” Anderson said. “She’ll help her teammates when they need it.”

“I try to put others before myself as much as I can.,” Haskins said.

The results on the track have been terrific. She broke the Turner Ashby High School record in the 4x 200 relay as a sophomore, and broke her own record as a junior.

“It was really rewarding to see all the hard work that I have put in pay off,” Haskins said.

For the grand finale in her senior year, she wants to crush those two records.

“I’m really excited to see how well I could push myself in these shortened seasons to see if I could still break the record again for my final year and leave high school with a bigger mark.”

