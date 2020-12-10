SVCC to hold virtual Christmas concert

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Preparing a choir for an in-person concert is difficult. But making that concert virtual? Now that’s a whole other song and dance.

“Every kid is submitting individual audio tracks which we listen to first, times 80,” said Janet Hostetter, the Artistic Director for the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir. “Then we compile those together, get an audio track that sounds like a choir. We send that back out, and then the choristers videotape themselves lip-syncing.”

Hostetter says with the help of a creative videographer, those individual videos will be put together for SVCC’s Christmas Concert. It will also include prerecorded work from four composers, footage from this past Summer’s outside, socially distant rehearsals and even a Zoom performance experiment. Normally in Zoom rehearsals, all students have themselves muted to focus on hearing just the instructor and themselves, as to not get distracted by the delay in other student’s audio.

“One of our composers wrote a work that was hopefully latency friendly,” Hostetter said. “We found it more challenging, but we are going to present what we did with their mute button off. It’s a little fractured, but it’s really interesting to listen to.”

Hostetter says she is extremely proud of her students, and everyone at SVCC is excited to see it all come together.

The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, and is titled, “Faith, Hope & Love.”

“These are human elements that we exist from even in a pandemic and especially in a pandemic,” said Hostetter.

To follow along with the concert, just visit www.svcc.org

