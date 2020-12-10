Advertisement

Texas firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy stuck in well for hours

By KRGV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARR COUNTY, Texas (KRGV) – It took firefighters six hours to rescue a 4-year-old boy in Texas on Tuesday.

He’d fallen down a well that was way too small for anyone to go in after him.

“It was actually 44 feet deep, and the child had fallen 9 1/2 feet into that hole,” said Edinburg Fire Department Chief Shawn Snider.

Snider said the well was too dark to even see the child when he arrived. He said the only option to rescue him was to start digging next to the well with shovels and air-operated hammers.

“The soil got to the point where it turned into almost like a shale rock, so shovels weren’t being effective anymore, and we had to turn to the pneumatic tools,” said Mission Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez.

Those tools included a rescue vacuum, which Alvarez said sucks in dirt and dumps it elsewhere.

One of the first things Snider said they did was to rope the child’s hands to prevent him from falling deeper.

Then began the several hours of digging, the workers well aware of other potential dangers.

“There is always a potential of collapsing,” Snider said.

Eventually the firefighters met up with the boy, added a harness and pulled him up. Finally, the child was flown away and the well was filled with dirt.

Snider credits the dozens of first responders who showed up to help for the successful rescue.

Copyright 2020 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

