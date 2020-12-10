Timeout with TJ: Episode 28 - Curt Dudley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 28 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by JMU Director of Broadcast Services Curt Dudley.
“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.