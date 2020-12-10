Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 near Woodstock causes delays

A VDOT traffic camera captures the backups of the tractor-trailer crash.
A VDOT traffic camera captures the backups of the tractor-trailer crash.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 5:50 p.m.) — VDOT reports the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups remain at three miles.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

(ORIGINAL STORY 5:38 p.m.) — VDOT reports a tractor-trailer crash on I-81N near Exit 283-Woodstock has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane.

The exact mile marker of the crash is 285.6 in Shenandoah County.

Motorists can expect delays of three miles. VDOT says traffic is getting by in the right shoulder.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

Kirk Cox (FILE)
Kirk Cox unveils $50 million initiative for law enforcement as part of governor campaign
Timeout with TJ: Episode 28 - Curt Dudley
gavel
DOJ: Grant Co. man admits to firearm charges
File photo of an empty classroom at Harrisonburg High School. | Credit: WHSV
Va. Dept. of Education releases annual report on state’s public schools