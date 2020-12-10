Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 near Woodstock causes delays

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 5:50 p.m.) — VDOT reports the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. Backups remain at three miles.

(ORIGINAL STORY 5:38 p.m.) — VDOT reports a tractor-trailer crash on I-81N near Exit 283-Woodstock has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane.

The exact mile marker of the crash is 285.6 in Shenandoah County.

Motorists can expect delays of three miles. VDOT says traffic is getting by in the right shoulder.

