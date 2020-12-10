Ultra-cold freezer for storage of COVID-19 vaccine in place in W.Va.

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An ultra-cold freezer designed to store the COVID-19 vaccine is now at a distribution hub site in Charleston, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

The freezer will be used to safely store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires controlled storage at an ultra-cold temperature.

With the vaccine up for an emergency use authorization vote, the state could begin receiving initial doses of the vaccine as early as next week.





The FDA’s “emergency use authorization” is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis.

Before the start of a massive vaccination campaign, a final approval must come from the FDA itself.

Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, officials say the United States could see vaccine doses administered within days.

