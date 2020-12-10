VHSL School of the Week: Strasburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When COVID-19 brought an early end to the 2019-2020 high school sports year in Virginia, it ended a special time for Strasburg High School.

“We do a thing in the Bull Run (District) called the Battle of the Bull Run District based on points of where your teams finish and we were leading that last year when it all kind of shut down,” said Strasburg athletic director Matt Hiserman.

Part of the Rams’ success last year came from one of the school’s historically strong programs: football. Strasburg qualified for the playoffs for a sixth straight season in 2019, advancing to the Region 2B semifinals.

“We’ve built that culture back and now we are just trying to build on that and get past the first or second round and get back to where we were getting to state semifinals and stuff back in the 1980s and 1990s,” said Hiserman.

When it comes to basketball, Strasburg’s girls program has recently developed into one of the strongest in the state of Virginia. The Rams have won at least 18 games in each of the last three seasons with state tournament appearances in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

“I have seen them in practice,” said Hiserman of this year’s squad. “They are enthusiastic about being out there. I’ve talked to some of the girls here and I think they want to just build off what we have done the last two or three years and continue what our girls basketball program has become recently.”

As for the upcoming high school basketball season, Strasburg is planning to begin play, as scheduled, on December 21. The Rams are moving forward with the VHSL’s winter sports season as part of the “Championships +1″ model.

“We are covering our basis with all the sanitation and mitigation procedures from the Virginia High School League and our superintendent and the school board, I think, felt confident in what we were doing was positive for our kids,” said Hiserman. “And obviously they want to see our kids get back out there and have a little bit of normalcy.”

