Officials investigating alleged shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 12:08 p.m.) — Officials report there were no injuries to the suspect or law enforcement during the pursuit.

(UPDATE 12:03 p.m.) — According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, a woman was shot in the head at the Motel 6 in Harrisonburg.

Currently, her condition is unknown.

CONFIRMED WITH POLICE: female was shot in the head at Motel 6 in Harrisonburg. Suspect took off in a U-Haul up I-81 toward Woodstock. HPD tells us the incidents are related. Suspect is currently in Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. We have @WHSV_John on the scene. Stay tuned for more — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 10, 2020

The suspect in the shooting investigation fled the scene in a U-Haul. Officials say he is currently at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, but his injuries are unknown. According to police, the alleged shooting incident and the police chase are connected.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to investigate the alleged shooting incident and are currently on the scene in Woodstock.

In Woodstock now, according to HPD a female was shot in the head at the Motel 6 in Harrisonburg. The suspect fled in a Uhaul. Police say the suspect was stopped in Woodstock and is in custody but is currently at Shenandoah Memorial. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/GLYLc2cOpx — John Hood (@WHSV_John) December 10, 2020

(ORIGINAL STORY 11:26 a.m.) — WHSV is working to get more information on an incident Thursday morning that started in Harrisonburg, then carried into Rockingham County and Shenandoah County.

Police presence at the Motel 6 off of South Main St. in Harrisonburg. Guests I spoke with say a woman was shot. Working to gather more information and confirm this with police. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/5A4o196zPv — John Hood (@WHSV_John) December 10, 2020

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the situation with the help of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what we know so far: Police are currently investigating an incident at the Motel 6 on South Main Street. We also know a suspect in a box-truck led law enforcement on a chase heading northbound on I-81.

Police chase happening now on/around I-81 NB. Nothing confirmed yet. Will keep you updated when we get info. — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 10, 2020

VDOT cameras showed the suspect getting off of the interstate at Exit 269.

Central High School in Woodstock reports the central campus went into a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution, which means the kids were not allowed outside. As of 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and school is back in session.

Central campus schools in Woodstock were put into a modified lockdown as "an abundance of caution." Principal tells me they are now back to normal. — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 10, 2020

