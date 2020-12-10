Advertisement

W. Va. Attorney General Morrisey joins Facebook lawsuit

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Dec. 10, 2020
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined the lawsuit against Facebook, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Associated Press reported the U.S. government, along with 48 states and districts, is suing Facebook and accusing the social media platform of abusing its market power to crush smaller competitors.

According to the press release from the attorney general, the lawsuit claims Facebook illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats in an effort to boost profits. The lawsuit also claims Facebook has reduced privacy protections and services.

The press release also says the lawsuit sets forth multiple violations of federal antitrust laws and alleges Facebook employs various methods to impede competitors in an effort to maintain market dominance.

“America thrives best with robust competition,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “We must not condone actions that block meaningful access to competition and exploit a user’s private information. Such behavior reduces consumer choice, stifles innovation and degrades privacy protections for millions.”

