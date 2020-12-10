WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reports officials arrested a Waynesboro man on Thursday after recovering cocaine, marijuana and firearms in his residence.
According to a post on the Waynesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officials executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Harding Avenue at the residence of 24-year-old Ryan Burkholder, where they recovered three-fourths of an ounce of cocaine, over five ounces of marijuana, nine firearms and $4,000 in cash.
Officials say Burkholder was charged with possession of a firearm with schedule 1 or 2 drugs, distribution of marijuana and distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
Burkholder is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
