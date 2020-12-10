Advertisement

WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.( | Waynesboro Police Department Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reports officials arrested a Waynesboro man on Thursday after recovering cocaine, marijuana and firearms in his residence.

According to a post on the Waynesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officials executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Harding Avenue at the residence of 24-year-old Ryan Burkholder, where they recovered three-fourths of an ounce of cocaine, over five ounces of marijuana, nine firearms and $4,000 in cash.

Ryan Burkholder
Ryan Burkholder(Waynesboro Police Department)

Officials say Burkholder was charged with possession of a firearm with schedule 1 or 2 drugs, distribution of marijuana and distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.

Burkholder is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Media Release December 10, 2020 Narcotics Arrest-Burkholder On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Waynesboro Police...

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
The West Virginia National Guard provides a look at an ultra-cold freezer now at a distribution...
Ultra-cold freezer for storage of COVID-19 vaccine in place in W.Va.
Inmates frustrated by COVID-19 Prison Spike: ‘Nobody really cares’
Matthew Frezza.
Convicted felon sentenced on gun charge in connection to incident at Lee statue