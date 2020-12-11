2020 Toy Convoy deadline approaches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

2020 marks the 24th year of Toy Convoy, which was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of three Salvation Army offices: Harrisonburg/Rockingham County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

“We’re just very fortunate to be able to have some wonderful people in this community that just really want to give back,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith of the Staunton Salvation Army. She says she loves this time of year, seeing everyone help out those in need.

“It’s so easy to think of ourselves, but sometimes you know we need to take that time to think of others, because there’s a lot of people that are hurting, and lot of people that really just need help,” Lt. Meredith said.

The deadline to drop anything off for this year’s drive, is Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Donations this year have been great, but Lt. Meredith says, there is still a need for donations for teenagers.

“Whether that is you know it could be perfumes for girls, maybe a watch for a boy, even teen clothes,” she said. “We always are short on those things.”

At the Staunton Salvation Army Distribution Center, Lt. Meredith says all the donations they get in Staunton are sorted into piles for individual children based off of what the asked for through the Angel Tree program, and if their pile is missing something on the list, Lt. Kelsey and other Salvation Army representatives add some extra gifts.

“We fill it with more toys, we fill it with more clothes, so they have a great bag of stuff to make their Christmas special,” Lt. Meredith said.

We ask all donations be new, unwrapped and dropped off by Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. This year, WHSV has partnered with Harrisonburg Auto Mall, Cox Construction and Plumbing and Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling to gather toys from our community to benefit local children in need.

Where can you donate:

Cox Construction and Plumbing Office - Waynesboro

Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling - Stuarts Draft

Rockingham County Fairgrounds exhibit hall - 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Rocktown Realty - downtown Harrisonburg

Ford, Honda or Hyundai Harrisonburg Auto Mall locations

Salvation Army offices in Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro

WHSV’s station in downtown Harrisonburg during business hours

