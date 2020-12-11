Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sherrif’s Office seeking public’s assistance to find man involved in alleged pursuit

Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.
Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says officials are looking for a Ft. Defiance man after he fled from law enforcement on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, officials received a call on Nov. 3 at 12:43 a.m. for a suspicious stationary vehicle in the 100 block of Court Circle off of Eastside Highway in the Dooms area of Augusta County.

The release says deputies arrived in the area at 1:03 a.m. and made contact with a man who was sitting in a blue 2003 Ford Fusion.

When officials made contact with the driver, the man allegedly gave false information about his identity and fled the area, traveling north on Eastside Highway, while officials attempted to identify his identity via dispatch.

Officials say the man was later identified as Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va., and was found to be wanted on two probation violation warrants from the City of Staunton.

According to the release, the pursuit lasted less than two minutes and covered approximately two miles. The pursuit ended when Garrison wrecked in a ditch near Eastside Highway and Northwood Drive.

After wrecking, Garrison allegedly fled on foot, and deputies were unable to locate him. Officials say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a ball cap.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Garrison’s location to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

