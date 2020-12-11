Advertisement

Augusta Co., Staunton Public Libraries to offer curbside services, closing buildings to the public

File photo of library books.
File photo of library books.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County and Staunton Public Libraries will close their facilities and instead provide curbside services, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the Augusta County and Staunton communities.

These new changes are effective Wednesday, Dec. 16.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Library, the libraries made the decision after attending a recent Augusta Health update on the local COVID-19 situation.

“After hearing about the positivity rates and hospital capacity, we began to seriously discuss whether we were sending the right message to our communities by remaining open,” said Staunton Public Library Director, Sarah Skrobis, in the release.

The release says the libraries also took Northam’s latest announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions into consideration.

Both library systems will continue with their normal operating hours through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Starting Wednesday morning, librarians will offer reference and reader services by phone and online, and residents can pick up their holds using a contactless drop-in curbside service.

To utilize curbside pickup, use the library catalog at ValleyLibraries.org. Here, you can browse libraries and place holds.

Once you receive an arrived holds notice, you may drop by your local library to pick up the materials by following local procedures. You can contact your local library if you need assistance.

Each library will also offer modified mobile printing, faxing and simply copy services. The Augusta County Library will also provide a limited number of laptops and Chromebooks to checkout and use in the Fishersville library parking lot.

The Augusta County Library will offer curbside pickup service Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Staunton Public Library will offer drop-in curbside pickup service Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

Latest News

Mobile visitor van.
Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. visitor centers now on wheels
Snow showers early, decreasing clouds, and cold with highs around 40.
Mild weather continues but turning colder next week
Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.
ACSO: Ft. Defiance man wanted in pursuit found Thursday
VDH COVIDWISE app joins national server to increase effectiveness across state lines