Augusta Co., Staunton Public Libraries to offer curbside services, closing buildings to the public

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County and Staunton Public Libraries will close their facilities and instead provide curbside services, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the Augusta County and Staunton communities.

These new changes are effective Wednesday, Dec. 16.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Library, the libraries made the decision after attending a recent Augusta Health update on the local COVID-19 situation.

“After hearing about the positivity rates and hospital capacity, we began to seriously discuss whether we were sending the right message to our communities by remaining open,” said Staunton Public Library Director, Sarah Skrobis, in the release.

The release says the libraries also took Northam’s latest announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions into consideration.

Both library systems will continue with their normal operating hours through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Starting Wednesday morning, librarians will offer reference and reader services by phone and online, and residents can pick up their holds using a contactless drop-in curbside service.

To utilize curbside pickup, use the library catalog at ValleyLibraries.org. Here, you can browse libraries and place holds.

Once you receive an arrived holds notice, you may drop by your local library to pick up the materials by following local procedures. You can contact your local library if you need assistance.

Each library will also offer modified mobile printing, faxing and simply copy services. The Augusta County Library will also provide a limited number of laptops and Chromebooks to checkout and use in the Fishersville library parking lot.

The Augusta County Library will offer curbside pickup service Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Staunton Public Library will offer drop-in curbside pickup service Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

