Augusta Health announces urgent care center, primary care office coming to Crozet

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health announced Friday as a part of the health system’s strategic plan, Journey 2025, an Urgent Care Center and an Augusta Medical Group Primary Care Practice will open in Crozet.

According to a press release from Augusta Health, the location is an expansion of the current Convenient Care Center in Crozet, so the center has been closed for renovations. The Urgent Care Center-Primary Care practice is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2021.

The press release says renovations of both the interior and exterior will begin this month and will result in a 4,800-square-foot space with 10 exam rooms and one procedure room. Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory will be included in the Urgent Care Center.

The primary care office will provide the full scope of primary care services. Staff will include physicians and physician assistants.

“We’ve been a part of the Crozet community at this location as a Convenient Care Center for a number of years,” said John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, in the release, “but the type of healthcare services needed in the community is growing and changing. So we are truly excited to expand to meet those needs with a new Urgent Care Center as well as a Primary Care office in Crozet.”

For patients seeking urgent care services, the Stuarts Draft Urgent Care, located at 2570 Stuarts Draft Highway, is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily, except holidays.

Patients with respiratory symptoms should seek evaluation at the Waynesboro Assessment Center at 201 Lew Dewitt Blvd. in Waynesboro.

