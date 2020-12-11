Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. visitor centers now on wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Visitor centers for Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now on wheels, operating as mobile information units.

After COVID-19 hit, the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau decided to close both the Downtown Mall and Crozet locations and create two mobile units.

Two vans will now operate as visitor centers and will be open for business on a fixed schedule Wednesdays through Sundays.

“It will allow us to go where the visitors are so we can serve the visitors where they naturally are going to be versus having them come find us at our more physical locations,” Brantley Ussery, director of marketing and public relations for the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

The mobile visitor centers will be out and about sometime later this winter.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.