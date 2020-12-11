Advertisement

Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. visitor centers now on wheels

Mobile visitor van.
Mobile visitor van.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Visitor centers for Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now on wheels, operating as mobile information units.

After COVID-19 hit, the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau decided to close both the Downtown Mall and Crozet locations and create two mobile units.

Two vans will now operate as visitor centers and will be open for business on a fixed schedule Wednesdays through Sundays.

“It will allow us to go where the visitors are so we can serve the visitors where they naturally are going to be versus having them come find us at our more physical locations,” Brantley Ussery, director of marketing and public relations for the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

The mobile visitor centers will be out and about sometime later this winter.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

Latest News

File photo of library books.
Augusta Co., Staunton Public Libraries to offer curbside services, closing buildings to the public
Snow showers early, decreasing clouds, and cold with highs around 40.
Mild weather continues but turning colder next week
Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.
ACSO: Ft. Defiance man wanted in pursuit found Thursday
VDH COVIDWISE app joins national server to increase effectiveness across state lines