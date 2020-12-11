Congressman Ben Cline joins election lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Congressman Ben Cline has joined more than 100 house members in a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the certification in votes in four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

AP reports a total of 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general have signed onto the case.

[RELATED: Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit]

Ben Cline took to Facebook to give a statement on his joining the lawsuit. In the post, Cline says, “I will vigorously defend the right of every American, including the President, to have their day in court. Just as Al Gore and George W. Bush sought redress from the Supreme Court in December of 2000, President Trump should be able to do so today.”

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.