Advertisement

Congressman Ben Cline joins election lawsuit

Ben Cline.
Ben Cline.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Congressman Ben Cline has joined more than 100 house members in a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the certification in votes in four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

AP reports a total of 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general have signed onto the case.

[RELATED: Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit]

Ben Cline took to Facebook to give a statement on his joining the lawsuit. In the post, Cline says, “I will vigorously defend the right of every American, including the President, to have their day in court. Just as Al Gore and George W. Bush sought redress from the Supreme Court in December of 2000, President Trump should be able to do so today.”

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

Latest News

Virginia to invest $25M to transform historical sites
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
Ryan Lingle to serve as Peter Muhlenberg Middle School acting principal
Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.
Augusta Co. Sherrif’s Office seeking public’s assistance to find man involved in alleged pursuit
Snow showers early, decreasing clouds, and cold with highs around 40.
Mild weather continues before winter returns