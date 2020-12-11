Advertisement

Flu has yet to be reported in central Virginia

By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts were worried about a double threat of the flu season on top of the pandemic. So far in 2020, that is not the case.

This time last year, flu was wide-spread in Virginia. Now, we are seeing the opposite.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District has not seen a single case of the flu yet for the 2020 season. It says this can be attributed to mask-wearing, social distancing, and other COVID-19 measures in place.

“We’re hopeful that we will have a mild flu season, that’s what we’re seeing so far, we’ll see what comes in the next few months,” TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “But with everybody following safety measures to prevent COVID-19, it’s likely that we will also prevent flu, so we’ll have a fairly mild season.”

Goodman says they don’t know what the effects would be if someone were to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

