Group in Page County asking for donations for Toys for Tots

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — This year, the Winchester Toys for Tots office said they have seen almost all donation sites in the Northern Valley report lower collections, and many of the sites closed due to COVID-19.

To help more children in need this holiday season, a group of workers at Syntelligent Analytic Solutions in Luray has transformed its office into a toy donation site.

Rose Ann Smythe, with the office, said each year, the office donates toys to the local Toys for Tots as part of their company Christmas party. With COVID-19, there is no gathering this year, but the company decided it still needed to do its part to help the community.

“You think about those people who don’t have good memories and might not have a Christmas and knowing how many people may be struggling financially,” Ann Smythe said. “It just seemed really important to everybody that hey we got to support Toys for Tots.”

The group has reached out to the Page County community and other Syntelligent offices for donations and has collected more than 150 new toys from as far as Arizona.

She said they hope to be able to help as many children as possible and show that donations in Page County are up.

Ann Smythe said the community can still donate to the office located at 320 N. Hawksbill St. next week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The toys will be picked up by Marines from Page County on Dec. 17 and brought to the Toys for Tots distribution center in Winchester.

