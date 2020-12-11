Heading into peak flu season - It’s never too late to get your flu shot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As all eyes are on the COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to remember about the flu shot as well. Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District says we’re heading into peak flu season and if you haven’t yet, you should go get vaccinated.

“It’s never too late to get the flu shot,” Wight said. “Obviously, it’s best to get the flu shot as early into the season as you can, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not going to work for you or not going to provide you coverage right now.”

Wight says it takes about two weeks for your body to build immunity after receiving the flu vaccine, and wants to remind the public that the shot itself cannot give you the flu. She says if you do become sick after getting the vaccine, that means you had to have been exposed prior to getting the shot.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Wight says getting the flu vaccine could help in the fight against the coronavirus, too.

“It protects ourselves and our family from getting the flu, but it also protects our hospital systems from a heavy burden of flu and that’s extremely important right now because our hospitals are currently overwhelmed in that capacity with COVID-19,” said Wight.

According to Wight, the flu and COVID-19 can share similar symptoms, so the best thing to do when you’re feeling sick is to talk with your doctor to determine the proper testing and recovery plan that you need.

Currently, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District, our area is recording a lower number of flu cases compared to last year.

Wight says this could be contributed to a number of reasons, including a decreased attention toward the flu, decreased testing, decreased public health capacity or the safety measures in place for COVID-19 also helping mitigate flu spread.

If you begin to feel sick, whether it is the flu or not, Wight says it is best to stay home as to not spread your germs to others in the community.

