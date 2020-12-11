If you like mild weather, you’re in luck

(WHSV) - Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days before we see a couple showers this weekend. Back to reality with cooler weather next week.

FRIDAY: Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again with a few high passing clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the upper 50s to near 60. A few typical warm spots as well as lower valleys in West Virginia will likely get into the low 60s. It will be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy.

A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Cool but not quite as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. Lows near 40 in the Valley.

Highs compared to average (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Likely more clouds early but a good mix of clouds and sun throughout the day out ahead of our next system. Pleasant and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Another beautiful day and a great day to get outside and enjoy. Winds may be a tad breezy at times but they will be out of the south.

A pleasant evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s. Partly to mostly with only an isolated shower for the evening and overnight. This is a very slim chance for rain and any rain will be limited and isolated. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Not much rain on the way (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds, likely more clouds than sun. Still pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. Rather breezy at times through the day. It will still be a nice afternoon and the last mild day for now.

Cloudy for the evening and overnight with our next system approaching. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Snow showers should start to pick up for the Allegheny mountains again. Elsewhere rain showers start overnight and continue into Monday. There may be either snow or a rain snow mix for the high elevations of the VAlley right along the Virginia/West Virginia state line.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s with rain showers for much of the morning. Much cooler with highs only in the upper 30s for our West Virginia locations. In the low to mid 40s for the Valley. Snow showers likely continue across the Allegheny mountains. Overnight lows in the lows 20s for our West Virginia locations. In the mid to upper 20s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and chilly, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Watching our next potential system. This is critical considering the cold air expected. As always we will keep you updated. Rain and snow showers could be possible mid next week with highs around 40.

