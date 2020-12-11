Keeping your car and home safe during Christmas tree season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is filled with lights and decorations on and inside your home, but it’s also a popular time for accidents, many caused by Christmas trees.

After picking out your family’s perfect tree, the next step is to safely attach it to the hood of your car, or the bed of your truck, but according to AAA research, 44 percent of Americans that purchase a real Christmas tree will transport it unsafely.

“AAA recommends that you get a car with a roof rack, or like the old saying used to go, have a good friend with a pick-up truck,” Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said. “The one thing you want to make sure you do if you use a pickup truck is securely put the tree in the back. Don’t just leave it in there.”

Dean said improperly transporting your tree can damage your car, and put your family and others at risk.

He said to have your tree wrapped in netting and use a blanket to prevent paint scratches and protect the vehicle finish. Bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps to secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top. Point the trunk toward the front of the vehicle.

Once you think it’s secure...

“Get up on the side of the car and see if you can move the tree around,” Dean said. “If you can move it around a little but you need to get it tighter on there.”

Once inside your home, the tree can quickly become a fire hazard.

Dean said to water the tree daily, and turn off the tree’s lights before going to bed or leaving your home.

“If something happens, you could be stuck upstairs and not even realize it until your smoke detectors go off.”

The National Fire Protection Association reports that Christmas fires can be “rare,” but when they do happen, they tend to be more serious.

They reported that between 2014 and 2018, an average of 160 house fires occurs because of Christmas trees every year, which cause an average of two deaths and $10.3 million in direct property taxes.

Dean encourages you to take these safety steps, and make sure your smoke alarms are working.

