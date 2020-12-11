Local schools adjusting to new VHSL rules

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The VHSL made a major announcement Thursday night with high school sports returning soon.

Athletes and coaches will be required to wear face masks during practice and competition.

The news comes after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new state-wide COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.

For those competing in cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive, masks will not be required, but for sports like basketball, masks will be on.

“At this point I think guys and gals are just hoping to play and they’re willing to try whatever to play, and it makes sense,” Wilson Memorial boys basketball coach Jeremy Hartman said. “I think for these kids’ mental well-being, for their social and emotional health, yes, we need to try to do anything possible to play and give them some type of normal season, despite the restrictions.”

“I think there’s a lot of lessons that can be learned,” Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas said. “Coaches, teachers, anybody in a leadership position... we have to do what’s uncomfortable. It’s not about us. We have to help the person beside us. We talk about that a lot as a team, but it applies everywhere now, not just in the team setting. None of it’s ideal, but there’s nothing we can do about it right now. We have to make the best of it.”

In terms of potential games being played outside as was suggested by Governor Northam, that does not seem likely at this time.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.