New names proposed for Shenandoah Co. schools and mascots

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County School Board heard recommendations for the new names of Ashby-Lee Elementary, Stonewall Jackson High, and the mascot at North Fork Middle.

Committees were formed of students, parents, staff, and county citizens, and community input was requested during the process of gathering recommendations.

The high school committee proposed the name Mountain View High School and “Rattlers” as the name of the school mascot on Thursday night.

The renaming committee at North Fork Middle recommended that the mascot for the middle school be the same as the mascot chosen for Stonewall Jackson High.

Tanja Landstrom, the committee co-chair for Ashby-Lee Elementary, said their recommendation is Honey Run Elementary.

“Because we chose to keep the honey bee mascot, we felt that Honey Run would work better with the mascot theme,” Landstrom said.

No action was taken by the school board members on Thursday.

In January, there will be a public hearing prior to the board taking any action on the proposed names for the schools and mascots.

