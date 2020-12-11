Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

Latest News

VDH COVIDWISE app to work across state lines
Ben Cline.
Congressman Ben Cline joins election lawsuit
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie