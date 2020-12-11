Advertisement

Ryan Lingle to serve as Peter Muhlenberg Middle School acting principal

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock will soon see a new acting principal.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Ryan Lingle will begin serving as acting principal for the middle school. The school’s current principal Cynthia Herr will be retiring the same day.

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools, Lingle is the current assistant principal at Signal Knob Middle School in Strasburg and has served as an assistant principal in the school division for seven years.

The release says Todd Narcross, a physical education teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg, will move to Signal Knob Middle School as acting assistant principal.

“Mr. Lingle established positive relationships with W.W. Robinson students during his tenure, and now many of those students have advanced to Peter Muhlenberg Middle School. He is the perfect fit to take over as acting principal when Ms. Herr retires at the end of the year,” says Superintendent Mark Johnston in the release. “Similarly, the students at Signal Knob Middle School already have positive relationships with Mr. Narcross from their time at Sandy Hook. This has been an incredibly difficult school year, so these established positive relationships will make this mid-year transition more comfortable for our students. We are fortunate to have solid leaders whose hearts are in their service and support to their students and staff.”

The second semester of the 2020-2021 SCPS school year begins on Jan. 6, 2021.

