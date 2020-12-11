Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Hopewell man with Alzheimer’s

Robert Lee Smith
Robert Lee Smith(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Virginia State Police have also activated a Senior Alert in connection to his disappearance.

Police said 72-year-old Robert Lee Smith left his home in the 200 block of South 14th Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, and has not been seen since.

Smith was last seen wearing a camouflage zip-up hooded jacket, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work-style boots.

Police said Smith suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may be headed to Petersburg.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

