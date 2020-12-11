Advertisement

Sources: JMU to play at Maryland on Dec. 19

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team has added a non-conference game at Maryland on Saturday, December 19.

Sources close to the JMU program confirmed the contest to WHSV. It was first reported by Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record.

JMU is 4-1 overall on the season after a 79-69 win over George Washington Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are scheduled to play at West Virginia Sunday (Dec. 13) at 6 p.m. If the current schedule holds, JMU’s matchup against Maryland will be the Dukes’ final non-conference game of the season before CAA play is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 at Towson.

