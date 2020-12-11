Staunton City Council giving bonuses to city employees.

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, city leaders are following other localities and providing a one-time payment to their employees for their efforts during the pandemic.

Raises were out of the question this year due to budget restraints caused by COVID-19, but Staunton City Council still wants to recognize employees’ hard work and dedication through it all.

The original plan called for a smaller bonus for some full-time staff and all part-time positions, but after a recommendation by Councilwoman Carolyn Dull, councilors unanimously voted Thursday night to spend an extra $30,000 to give all city employees hired on or before July 31 a $1,250 one-time payment. Those hired after that date through November 15 will get $625.

“None of the employees are going to get a raise this year, and so it seemed to me that it would be the fair thing to do to give all the city employees the same bonus amount,” said Dull.

The bonuses will be included in the December 18 payroll.

Both Augusta County and Waynesboro proposed higher bonuses for most of their full-time employees, but Staunton city staff hope a more conservative approach to the one-time payment will leave the city in a position to continue providing salary increases after the pandemic.

