Advertisement

Staunton City Council giving bonuses to city employees

Staunton City Council giving bonuses to city employees.
Staunton City Council giving bonuses to city employees.(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, city leaders are following other localities and providing a one-time payment to their employees for their efforts during the pandemic.

Raises were out of the question this year due to budget restraints caused by COVID-19, but Staunton City Council still wants to recognize employees’ hard work and dedication through it all.

The original plan called for a smaller bonus for some full-time staff and all part-time positions, but after a recommendation by Councilwoman Carolyn Dull, councilors unanimously voted Thursday night to spend an extra $30,000 to give all city employees hired on or before July 31 a $1,250 one-time payment. Those hired after that date through November 15 will get $625.

“None of the employees are going to get a raise this year, and so it seemed to me that it would be the fair thing to do to give all the city employees the same bonus amount,” said Dull.

The bonuses will be included in the December 18 payroll.

Both Augusta County and Waynesboro proposed higher bonuses for most of their full-time employees, but Staunton city staff hope a more conservative approach to the one-time payment will leave the city in a position to continue providing salary increases after the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
A photo of the drugs and firearms recovered from the Waynesboro residence.
WPD: Drugs, firearms recovered at Waynesboro residence

Latest News

Ben Cline.
Congressman Ben Cline joins election lawsuit
Virginia to invest $25M to transform historical sites
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
Ryan Lingle to serve as Peter Muhlenberg Middle School acting principal
Edward Ray Garrison, 47, of Ft. Defiance, Va.
Augusta Co. Sherrif’s Office seeking public’s assistance to find man involved in alleged pursuit
Snow showers early, decreasing clouds, and cold with highs around 40.
Mild weather continues before winter returns