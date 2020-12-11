Strasburg revamping its weight room

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg High School will have major renovations to its weight room in just a few weeks.

The school’s athletic department has been raising money through donations as the upgrades continue.

They are bringing in more and newer equipment, which is expected to be delivered to the school in January.

Through alumni and the local community, Strasburg has raised over $30,000 so far.

“From some social media pushes, from some of our coaches on our staff talking to local businesses, we’ve raised enough to do more than what we originally thought, which is great,” Strasburg athletic director Matt Hiserman said. “It shows the support of the community for this school.”

Donations for the weight room renovation project at Strasburg can be made here.

