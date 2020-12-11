Advertisement

VDH COVIDWISE app joins national server to increase effectiveness across state lines

(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDWISE app will now work across Washington, D.C. and an additional 15 states that have a similar app, VDH reports.

The COVIDWISE app helps to alert a user if they have been physically close to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Health, COVIDWISE is now participating with the Association of Public Health Laboratories’ (APHL) National Key Server, which will allow the app to interoperate with Washington, D.C. and other states’ apps that also use the server.

“The integration with APHL’s National Key Server is important in our fight against COVID-19 here in Virginia and across the nation,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver in the statement. “Interoperability with Exposure Notifications apps from other jurisdictions enables COVIDWISE users to learn of possible exposures from app users that reside in other states or D.C. This is especially important considering added travel during the holiday season.”

Along with Washington, D.C., the other 15 states with exposure notification systems include Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming.

California, Hawaii and Oregon are also currently piloting an exposure notification app with a limited population on the National Key Server, according to the statement.

COVIDWISE, which was launched on Aug. 5, has been downloaded over 885,000 times.

To read the full release, click here.

