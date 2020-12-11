VDH officials say some Augusta County COVID-19 case numbers may have been reflected in Staunton numbers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 cases are rising all over the commonwealth, and the Shenandoah Valley is no exception.

“We’re very concerned about our hospital capacity, especially in the southwest [region], and if the numbers continue to go up, we’re going to have some real challenges,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Governor Northam announced modified restrictions for the commonwealth to help slow the spread of coronavirus on Thursday.

Governor Northam placed the Commonwealth on a curfew that requires Virginians to be in their homes from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m with some exceptions.

“If you don’t need to be outside of your house — we need to take this seriously, we need to stay at home,” the governor said.

Dr. Laura Kornegay is the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District with the Virginia Department of Health.

“So we are seeing large community spread within all the communities in our district, and Augusta is no exception. Probably one of the larger ones is at Middle River Regional Jail,” Dr. Kornegay said.

Coronavirus numbers in state localities are updated daily. Following an outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail, health officials said cases in Augusta county and Staunton reflected numbers that may have confused some residents.

“We assign the localities by zip codes. The zip code for Middle River Regional Jail seems to indicate it is within city limits, but as we know, it is in the county, so there was a little bit of shuffling of numbers over the past few days to correct for that,” Dr. Kornegay said.

Dr. Kornegay said the rise in cases also relates to community spread of the virus and gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We saw in the last three weeks, really week over week doubling of the cases within our district this week, we will probably peak at about 2,000 or so estimated cases, which is the highest weekly case load we’ve had over the nine months of the pandemic,” Dr. Kornegay explained.

Until the vaccine is widely available to the community, Dr. Kornegay said it is important to practice the three W’s.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

