VHSL announces changes to return to play policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement limiting group sizes to 10 people and requiring masks indoors, the Virginia High School League has made some adjustments to its plan to return to sports.

“The really big takeaway is the fact that we’re not shutting down winter sports,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “We’re still allowed to play, we’re still allowed to go out there and then in school divisions can make a decision, a local decision, about to participate and move forward and still play.”

Although still being able to play, changes are being made to the original plan including the number of spectators at outdoor events: “Every participant on each team for outdoor events is going to be able to have two tickets and that’s for both the home team and the away team,” Haun said.

Another big difference is the requirement that masks must be worn during competition.

“Last Friday, the American Association of Pediatrics issued a report, a recommendation, where they agree now recommending that that participants wear masks,” Haun said. “That’s to say that would be the safe thing to do and, you know, that did catch a lot of people by surprise because that’s a shift in philosophy.”

Wrestling, cheerleading, gymnastics, and swim and dive are exempt from that rule. As of now, Haun says an overwhelming majority of school districts are still in line to participate in sports this year.

“We still have 111 out of 132 divisions wanting to play that have not cancelled, so 21 divisions at this point have canceled totally,” he said. “Eighty-four percent of the divisions are still wanting to play.”

Gov. Northam recommended that the VHSL plan to think outside the box and try to move some indoor sports outside, but Haun believes that would be difficult to do this winter.

“I appreciate the governor’s support and the idea of thinking outside the box. I think that was good for him to endorse that,” Haun said.

As of now, the first day of competition around the state is scheduled for December 21, but Albemarle County Schools has stated it won’t be participating in sports until the new year.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.