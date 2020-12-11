Advertisement

VHSL to require face masks during practice and games

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday evening that athletes and coaches will be...
The Virginia High School League announced Thursday evening that athletes and coaches will be required to wear face masks during practice and competition.(WVIR)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia High School League announced Thursday evening that athletes and coaches will be required to wear face masks during practice and competition.

The news comes as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new, state-wide COVID-19 restrictions Thursday. According to a press release from the VHSL, those competing in cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling, and swim and dive will not have to wear masks.

VHSL Press Release on Face Masks During Practice & Competition - Thursday, Dec. 10

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) clarified the impact of updated statewide measures and recommendations to contain COVID-19 on VHSL sports and activities, specifically, guidelines for wearing facemasks and spectators attending athletic competitions.

During times of substantial COVID-19 activity VDH strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines. There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.

Additionally, if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.

“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”

In addition, the VHSL will comply with Executive Order 72 capacity limits:

  • For sports played indoors, spectators must be limited to 25 persons per field (indoor courts). For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Solar storm not as strong, meaning no Aurora visible
Police were able to stop the suspect near the Woodstock Equipment store on Old Valley Pike.
Officials investigating shooting in Harrisonburg, chase on I-81
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

The James Madison women’s basketball team has added a non-conference game at Maryland on...
Sources: JMU to play at Maryland on Dec. 19
VHSL School of the Week: Strasburg
VHSL School of the Week: Strasburg
Our VHSL School of the Week series takes a look at Strasburg High School athletics.
VHSL School of the Week: Strasburg
Timeout with TJ
Timeout with TJ: Episode 28 - Curt Dudley