Virginia Education Association calls for public schools to go all-virtual

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Education Association (VEA) is now calling for schools across the state to move to all-virtual instruction through at least mid-January.

VEA President, Dr. James Fedderman, released a lengthy statement outlining his concerns and asking the governor and all school boards to move to remote learning.

VEA President James J. Fedderman on why public schools should go ALL-VIRTUAL until at least mid-January. “Learning losses will be made up, but loss of life cannot be.” #COVID19 #VEAStrong https://t.co/ubm3LCpH4C — Virginia Education Association (@VEA4Kids) December 10, 2020

Dr. Fedderman says he’s especially concerned that the holiday season could likely bring another huge spike in cases.

