Virginia Education Association calls for public schools to go all-virtual
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Education Association (VEA) is now calling for schools across the state to move to all-virtual instruction through at least mid-January.
VEA President, Dr. James Fedderman, released a lengthy statement outlining his concerns and asking the governor and all school boards to move to remote learning.
Dr. Fedderman says he’s especially concerned that the holiday season could likely bring another huge spike in cases.
