Virginia making payments in backlogged unemployment cases

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. More than 65,000 unemployment claims were filed statewide last week due to COVID-19 in Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After being threatened with a lawsuit, Virginia has begun paying unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of people whose claims had previously been on hold because they were awaiting a staff review.

State officials decided to go ahead and pay the applicants while their claims make their way through the determination process.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Employment Commission says payments started going out Tuesday night.

The move will certainly be a relief for many Virginians. But if the determination process finds the recipients were not due the money, they will have to pay it back, possibly along with interest and fees.

