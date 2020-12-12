Drug maker Viatris to close W.Va. plant employing 1,500

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Viatris is closing its manufacturing plant in Morgantown, eliminating 1,500 jobs in the state as part of global cuts after a recent merger.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called it “devastating news to the northern part of the state.” He said Friday that his office was blindsided by the announcement a day earlier that the plant is to close by the end of next July.

He said he was hoping to salvage some of the jobs through talks with company management. But the company told him there was no way to reverse course. Sen. Joe Manchin called the news “heartbreaking.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.