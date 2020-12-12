Advertisement

Drug maker Viatris to close W.Va. plant employing 1,500

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Viatris is closing its manufacturing plant in Morgantown, eliminating 1,500 jobs in the state as part of global cuts after a recent merger.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called it “devastating news to the northern part of the state.” He said Friday that his office was blindsided by the announcement a day earlier that the plant is to close by the end of next July.

He said he was hoping to salvage some of the jobs through talks with company management. But the company told him there was no way to reverse course. Sen. Joe Manchin called the news “heartbreaking.”

