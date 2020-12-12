Goodbye 2020: Starting 2021 on a positive note

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 is finally coming to an end. Many of us are hoping for a happier and healthier new year after the COVID-19 pandemic changed many people’s lives this year.

Ben Blankenship and Jaime Kurtz, both Psychology professors at James Madison University, said there are a few ways to have a positive year.

Blankenship recommends taking time to start a gratitude journal, which is making a list every day of things you are grateful for.

“It can be something small, like having your favorite brand of cereal at the supermarket today or it can be something big, like “I’m grateful for the love and support that I have from my family,” Blankenship said. “Research shows that practicing gratitude every day, it helps you stay connected to those things that are important and make you happy.”

He also said volunteering not only has a positive impact on others but can help your mental health and wellbeing.

“Even if it’s simple things, like putting someone’s cart back or giving a little bit of money to a local organization that you care about... Anything like that can be super powerful in terms of helping you feel very positive,” Blankenship said.

While the 2020 presidential election has just wrapped up, Blankenship said it’s important to become or remain politically active.

“Things like the pandemic and the election can make people feel out of touch to the larger systems at play, but by becoming involved, like donating to a political candidate of your choice or volunteering for a political campaign, can make you feel connected and like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself,” Blankenship said.

The last suggestion is to try new experiences, like a new hobby or activity.

“In actuality, if you’re doing these behaviors you start to care more about other people too and it becomes a habit for you to be grateful for the other things people do for you, and to reciprocate and do nice things for them as well,” Blankenship said.

