Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction this month will put on quite the show

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sky watchers and star gazers are in for a treat at the end of the month. On Monday, December 21 (which is also the first day of winter) Saturn and Jupiter will be in conjunction.

Conjunction on December 21 (WHSV)

Jupiter and Saturn have been prominent in the night sky during this past summer. These two planets will no longer be visible after the end of December and Venus is the planet that is the most visible during the evenings of the winter months. So take advantage of the view in the next several days.

Wow! First time at real Astro photography.

Can't believe I was able to get Saturn.

Jupiter and the 4 moons pic.twitter.com/JiqNwnCCjU — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 7, 2020

This will be a rare treat for December 21 and it’s all contingent on clear skies. So let’s break down what’s rare and what’s special about this conjunction.

HOW RARE IS THIS CONJUNCTION?

Jupiter and Saturn are in conjunction about every 19 years. So it happens, but not often.

The biggest variable is how close they get to each other, and each conjunction varies. This can range anywhere from a few degrees to just a fraction of a degree apart! This is the part that becomes much more rare.

Jupiter and Saturn to align in the sky this month. The Great Conjunction..👀 pic.twitter.com/slLWvFlaRC — Ogwingman619 (@Ogwingman619s) December 3, 2020

HOW RARE IS THE CONJUNCTION ON DECEMBER 21?

This year, the conjunction will be less than one degree. That is very rare. The last time something this similar happened was all the way back in 1623. That even happened too close to the sun so it wasn’t even visible.

The last visible conjunction of less than 1 degree was nearly 800 years ago in 1226. Another similar event was 372.

Saturn and Jupiter in the light of day! (02-12-2020)



As the day of the great conjunction approaches on December 21, practicing planetary imagery during the day has never been more important. pic.twitter.com/XcfiIKVJCW — R.Perçuku (@RPercuku) December 10, 2020

WHAT ABOUT THE REFERENCE TO THE CHRISTMAS STAR?

You may have seen some references to the Christmas Star or the Star of Bethlehem. Scientists have brought up two theories behind the Christmas Star. One is a triple conjunction, and the other is a supernova. If you have ever been to the JMU John C. Wells Planetarium, they air the ‘Mystery of the Christmas star’ show which goes into scientific details about the mystery of the Christmas Star. What it could be and what can be ruled out. It’s not just scientific, Christianity in is there too.

When the pandemic is over and they air this again, I highly recommend this show. The planetarium airs this at Christmas time.

While a conjunction is a possible explanation for the Christmas star, it’s not the same as what’s described as the Christmas star.

Bottom line, get out and watch these two planets move closer together in the sky.

We’re hoping for clear skies on the evening of the 21st.

BEST VIEWING:

After sunset, wait until after twilight when it’s really dark. The best will be before about 7:30 p.m. You don’t want to wait too long after sunset because the planets will be setting for the evening.

Enjoy!

Born in an era when no woman could obtain a formal education in science, Maria Clara Eimmart predated Caroline Herschel by a century & became an artist and astronomer who made some of the most striking astronomical art since the invention of the telescope https://t.co/seh4S8osF6 pic.twitter.com/HEOFCGAdlS — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.