Local W. Va. counties see COVID-19 spikes after Thanksgiving gatherings

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both Grant County and Hardy County have turned red, which means they are experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

Bill Ours with the Hardy Co. Health Department said this means no students or teachers should be physically present in school, and no gatherings of 10 or more are advised.

As of Dec. 11, there are 152 active cases, 12 hospitalizations, and two confirmed deaths. 362 Hardy Co. residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Ours said since Thanksgiving over two weeks ago, they’ve seen an increase in cases, which have not let up.

“We’re averaging 15 to 20 cases per day and we’re just now getting to where we’re starting to see the Thanksgiving holiday spread come and hit us,” Ours said.

With such a small county population, Ours said people need to follow guidelines to keep the close-knit community safe.

“Some of the Facebook non-believers keep throwing out that the virus has a 99 percent survival rate,” Ours said. “Well, okay. Hardy County has 14,000 people. If we lose 1 percent of our population, that’s 140 people.”

Over in Grant Co., as of Dec. 11, 225 active cases are being reported. Multiple people are hospitalized and there have been ten deaths. 386 Grant Co. residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Sandria Glasscock with the Grant Co. Health Department said they are overrun with contact tracing and trying to educate the public, while Grant Memorial Hospital, which serves several surrounding counties, is filled.

“Our hospital is filled to the max, and there are few places [patients] can be transferred out,” Glasscock said. “Staff is becoming infected and the hospitals are having trouble staffing.”

She said people need to stop community spread, wear masks, and isolate.

“We have got to stay home so that we don’t continue to have more people that need to be in the hospital, where they have to make hard choices on who they can admit and who they can’t,” Glasscock said. “[Patients] are being transferred and that’s keeping our EMS overwhelmed.”

She said because of the county’s rural location, it is a lengthy drive to hospitals with enough space, like two hours to Morgantown.

Both Ours and Glasscock said they are expecting cases to spike once again after Christmas.

“Around our families, we think we’re safe,” Ours said. “But that’s not necessarily the case.”

There are free COVID-19 testing events coming up in both Grant Co. and Hardy Co. For more information, click here.

