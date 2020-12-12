Advertisement

Northam seeks $25M for ‘historic justice’ initiatives

Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(WWBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a proposal to spend $25 million to transform historical sites in Virginia, including the Richmond spot where a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee became a focal point of protests against racism.

Northam said at a news conference Friday that nearly $11 million of the money would be used to reconstruct Richmond’s Monument Avenue, a historical boulevard that was lined with the Lee statue and other Confederate monuments for more than a century. His budget proposal would require the approval of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

