Police searching for man following Saturday pursuit

Scott A. McCaul
Scott A. McCaul(Broadway Police Dept.)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police are looking for 34-year-old Scott McCaul, known to be from Harrisonburg, following a police chase in Broadway Saturday.

Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller said they first received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Monday. When officers arrived, McCaul took off. Police were able to identify him though, and found that he was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

McCaul was spotted again on Saturday on Turner Ave. When officers arrived to the area around 11 a.m., McCaul took off again, and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 90 mph.

Chief Miller said McCaul’s vehicle became disabled on Sweet Home Ln. off of Tide Springs Rd. McCaul then took off on foot.

Police have yet to locate him, and say this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisonburg/Rockingham ECC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

