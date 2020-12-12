Update on COVID-19 exposure at MRRJ

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Middle River Regional Jail inmates and staff were re-tested on Dec. 09. The following is a summary of the data that was collected.

• Four additional staff have tested positive since the December 2, 2020 test; one tested positive prior to December 9, 2020 and three tested positive December 9, 2020. They are self-isolating at home.

MRRJ previously reported a total of 53 staff testing positive since November 13, 2020. The number should have been 55. There are now currently 59 staff that have tested positive for COVID since November 13, 2020.

• The majority of staff have completed their isolation period and have returned to work.

• 49 additional inmates tested positive for a total of 358 inmates testing positive for COVID since November 25, 2020. MRRJ has 820 inmates in custody as of Friday at 7 p.m.

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result. Of the 30 inmate housing units, 19 had no inmates test positive.

Of the 49 positive inmate tests, 38 were from two male housing units. The other positive tests were in inmate housing units where one or two inmates tested positive. Inmates who tested positive in those housing units have been moved from the housing unit.

Three new female inmates tested positive. All other female inmates had either previously tested positive or tested negative.

One inmate released since December 9, 2020 tested positive. The inmate was provided a letter with instructions for self-isolation pending the test results. The Central Shenandoah Health District has been provided the name for notification of the test results.

All other inmates are isolating in place.

The inmate that was admitted to hospital with COVID related symptoms has been released on bond but remains in the hospital as of Friday evening.

• Restrictions implemented November 17, 2020 remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Staff continue to coordinate with Dr. Kornegay, Health Director, Central Shenandoah Health District at Virginia Department of Health. Current plan is to retest staff and inmates again in the next week.

