Albemarle County elementary school teacher unveils community library

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Virtual learning has taken a serious to and parents are looking for options as many kids struggle to stay engaged and grow as readers. That led one Albemarle County teacher to bring the magic of books right to their neighborhood.

Gone are the days of walking into your school’s library and flipping through books until you find the perfect one. Now, some kids will have to go to their nearby park to do that.

“If you decide you love it and want to keep it, you can keep it.”

That was what Woodbrook Elementary School teacher Caitlin Hopkinson, or Ms. H, said to a group of neighborhood kids surrounding the new community library box she helped put together.

Hopkinson said the idea came from a book drop-off she saw in another Virginia town.

“Can we still get books from the library?” Hopkinson said her students would ask that often. They would also say they “don’t like reading online” and “don’t like the books we’re finding online.”

One of those who certainly will benefit from the community library is third-grade student Azarius Brown.

“I just gotta walk from my house and get a book from right here,” he said, pointing to the box. While he shared that, he was holding a copy of a book he already secured.

COVID-19 has made it tough for some students to learn how to comprehend important topics and develop reading skills.

“Kids are struggling to read online, they’re not finding books they like,” Hopkinson said. “We’ve missed almost half-a-year now of being able to dive into a book and work on those strategies.

But Ms. H hopes that this can get her students and anyone else to just start turning pages.

“Keep looking,” she said. “Find a book that you want to read, a book that you’d like to read. Whether you know how to read it or not on your own, find a book that’s interesting to you, that you really care about, and share it with your family.”

Hopkinson said she hopes there will soon be more of these community libraries across Albemarle County, and eventually in other parts of central Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.