Santa brings in potential visits to small businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton Community Bank partnered with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to give children a chance to see Santa in a new and safe way.

Volunteers on Court Square and Water Street directed families in their cars to the drive-through bank window where Santa was waiting to ask kids what they wanted for Christmas.

Andrea Dono with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance says this year has been hard for small businesses, and she says she hopes this event is an incentive for people to visit shops downtown.

“Any time we can get people to come into downtown and think about the small businesses here that really need their support this year, it’s a win for everybody. So this year we’re able to do something great for the families,” Dono said. “Maybe people will come by and they’ll go shopping afterwards and put on their masks and you know, maybe get a cup of coffee or something sweet for the kids.”

She said people can support local businesses safely shopping online, doing quick pick-ups or having things shipped home.

“This year has been very hard for small businesses with the pandemic,” she said. “We need the customers too.”

