Strasburg girls basketball looks to continue building strong program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg girls basketball program has been very successful over the last few years.

The Rams have reached the state tournament each of their last two seasons, along with 18 wins in three straight campaigns.

Strasburg graduated five seniors from last year’s squad, but have three seniors leading the 2020-21 core. Two of those seniors have been playing with the varisty group since their freshmen seasons.

“The last couple years we’ve had a target on our backs,” Strasburg girls basketball head coach Darin Jenkins said. “I think that pressure is gone a little bit. I think that gives us a chance to now do some chasing, instead of getting chased, if you will.

With a younger group, there’s still plenty of optimism around the team.

“I’ve got a good group of girls,”Jenkins said. “This group can play basketball. We’ve got some girls in here that I think can score in all three levels. I think we can do some different things this year that we haven’t been able to do in the past. I think the girls see our potential. I think it’s going to be exciting.”

Strasburg is scheduled to kick off its season Dec. 21 against Clarke County.

